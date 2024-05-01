Concord Wealth Partners Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 2,688,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,137. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

