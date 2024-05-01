130,000 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Chewy makes up 4.3% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 695,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 171.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 234,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 4,976,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,063. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.65, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.78.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,079 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

