New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $158.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,132,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 2.22% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $158,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 1,456,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

