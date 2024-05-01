Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 219.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,984,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 91,658,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,510,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

