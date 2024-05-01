New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,413 shares during the period. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 89.03% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $171,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000.

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $183.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.81. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

