Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $622,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 32,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 20,201,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,876,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

