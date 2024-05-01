Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $622,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 32,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 20,201,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,876,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
