Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $933,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,007,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,352. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

