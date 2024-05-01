Orion Capital Management LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSU stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $906.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

