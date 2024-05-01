Orion Capital Management LLC Has $996,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $614.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

