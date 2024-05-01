Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 3,395 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,208,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $148.74. 287,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,019. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.