Prosperity Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 11.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

