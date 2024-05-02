Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,298 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.87. 154,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,135. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

