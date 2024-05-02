Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,298 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of AVUS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.87. 154,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,135. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $89.65.
About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis U.S. Equity ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.