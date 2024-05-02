Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,247.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $59.94. 121,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

