Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. 107,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,245. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

