Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.85. 362,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

