Glassman Wealth Services Increases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AES were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AES by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

AES Trading Up 4.2 %

AES traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $18.93. 10,576,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

