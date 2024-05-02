Glassman Wealth Services Has $40,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,694. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.72 and its 200-day moving average is $228.28. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.