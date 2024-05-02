Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 269,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

