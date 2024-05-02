Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 370.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $107.64. 1,099,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

