Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 20001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.98).

Castelnau Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 40.25. The firm has a market cap of £254.91 million, a PE ratio of -888.89 and a beta of 0.11.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

