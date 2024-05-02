Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 4190280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %

About Horizonte Minerals

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. The firm has a market cap of £901,065.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

