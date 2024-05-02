abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Hits New 1-Year High at $770.00

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 760 ($9.55), with a volume of 52443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758 ($9.52).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 674.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 645.59. The company has a market capitalization of £407.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

