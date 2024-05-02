Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Up 0%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.48 and last traded at $302.01. 51,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 352,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.94 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

