Summit Asset Management LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 485,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 26,992 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. 41,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

