Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of PSO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. 362,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,423. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

