D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

