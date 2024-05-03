StockNews.com Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JHG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. 1,092,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 283.7% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

