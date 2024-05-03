StockNews.com Upgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Buy

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 3,467,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,756. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $935.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.14.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
