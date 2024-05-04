Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,191. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

