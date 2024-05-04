Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 7,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,926,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

