QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $183.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.7% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 543,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

