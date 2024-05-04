2,400 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.24.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average of $151.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

