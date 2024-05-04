SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $793,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.82. 14,207,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $482.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

