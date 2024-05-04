SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 3,612,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

