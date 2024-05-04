Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.19. 75,491,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The firm has a market cap of $577.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average of $205.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

