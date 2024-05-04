Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Cut by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. FMR LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,734,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Unum Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $51.62. 983,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.