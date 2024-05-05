AJOVista LLC Acquires New Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $1,360,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 74.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 391,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $305,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $1,525,642 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

