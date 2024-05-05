AJOVista LLC Acquires New Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in VSE by 97.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $22,203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VSE by 48.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,596. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.68. VSE Co. has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $83.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

