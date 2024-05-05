AJOVista LLC Acquires New Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 32,029,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,267. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $410.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

