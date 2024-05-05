Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.39. 3,988,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,381. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

