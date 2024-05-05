Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $24.65-24.85 EPS.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $536.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.