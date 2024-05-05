TFS Financial’s (TFSL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.28 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,218 shares of company stock worth $259,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 585.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

