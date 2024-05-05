SLERF (SLERF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $167.25 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $167.25 million and approximately $47.77 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLERF token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SLERF has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SLERF alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.34753227 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $51,858,802.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.