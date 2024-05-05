Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 13,205 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AerCap worth $35,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $63,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AerCap by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

