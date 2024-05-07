Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Oracle by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 26,602.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,833 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after acquiring an additional 635,994 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 835,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,189,850. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,434,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.