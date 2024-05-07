EdgeRock Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EdgeRock Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $161.86. 1,449,606 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

