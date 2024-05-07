EdgeRock Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

EdgeRock Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up about 0.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.