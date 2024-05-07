Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,791. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

