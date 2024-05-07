Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $616,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,924,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,784,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.