Everpar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,150 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 705,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,135. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -42.31%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

